Friend and colleague remembers Jim Prentice as a 'great humanitarian'

Gene Zwozdesky’s phone was ringing off the hook Friday morning after news broke that his friend and former colleague Jim Prentice passed away following a plane crash in B.C.

“All of (the phone calls) start out in great disbelief,” said Zwozdesky, a former Progressive Conservative MLA and Speaker of the Legislature, adding he was “extremely saddened” by the news.

“It’s been a very heavy, heavy morning.”

Prentice was one of four people aboard a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff north of Kelowna, B.C. All four people aboard died.

Zwozdesky said he was good friends with Prentice outside of the Alberta legislature, and remembers working closely with him on the campaign trail last spring.

“He was fun, he was very down to earth, extremely principled and honest, and really worked hard in the community. He did a lot of charity and volunteer things as a lawyer,” he said.

Zwozdesky said Prentice, who served as Alberta’s premier for seven months until the NDP ousted the PCs in the May 2015 provincial election, was a rare politician who could “balance the free enterprise agenda with the social needs agenda.”

He described the former premier as a private man, and said the two had not spoken since the election.

Zwozdesky offered condolences to Prentice’s wife Karen and family, as well as the families of the other victims in the plane crash that killed four people on Thursday.