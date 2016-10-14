Edmontonland? Jesse Brown coming to LitFest and he's rolling tape
Metro does a Q&A with the Canadaland host.
“What’s this clown doing at a literary festival?” laughs Jesse Brown, host of the popular Canadaland podcast, about his own upcoming appearance at LitFest.
His podcast regularly reaches 30,000 listeners, and he'll be recording one live as part of the festival’s Monday night lineup at Metro Cinema.
Metro caught up with Brown to chat about his upcoming visit.
Q: Why do you think you’re a good fit for LitFest?
A: It’s a media criticism show, and we have a lot of listeners in Edmonton. It’s important for me to go to different communities and see what issues matter there — to get out of the Toronto media bubble, once in a while. I hear something about a new arena in Edmonton, and parking, and cuts to the newspapers, so I’m sure we’ll find plenty of stories to talk about.
Q: But you’ve got exciting book news of your own, too.
A: We will announce our new book at LitFest—Canadaland Live: Guide to Canada. It’ll be out in spring as a response to all the other stuff that’ll be happening for Canada’s 150th birthday.
Q: What’s your sense of the media landscape in Alberta?
A: There’s a strong Alberta tradition of aggressive news media, so we’ll put together a panel to discuss how things are covered — what happened during the last election, for instance. We’ll bring to a national audience what level of news coverage different issues are receiving here. And then there’s the audience questions—that’s always the best part. I had hoped to tape it in the new arena, but maybe that’s too much?
EVENT LISTING:
Here's what else is happening in Edmonton this weekend
Honey Harvest
This adults-only “urban beekeeping networking event” is a rare opportunity for city-dwelling bee lovers. The evening will include a panel discussion on the challenges of urban beekeeping in a cold climate, as well as roundtable talks about winterizing hives, disease and pest management, hive design and selection, and planting pollinator gardens. Honey Harvest will also host a marketplace with honey samples and artisan products. Local mead and honey beer will be served, courtesy Sherbrooke Liquor.
WHEN: Friday from 7 to 10 P.M.
WHERE: John Janzen Nature Centre, 7000 143 St.
Kemo Treats album release
Local satirical hip hop duo Kemo Treats, consisting of the mysterious G-Wizard and Smoovie II Smoov – who grew up “amidst the harsh realities of middle-class suburbia” – promises a sonic beatdown of genre-bending beats with a sprinkle of auto-tune. Topics include time travel and eating chips in the hot tub. Warming the stage will be Didgin’ for Rainbows, one of Edmonton’s few didgeridoo-fronted bands.
WHEN: Friday at 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Needle Vinyl Tavern
City Haul
The snow has started to fall, and that means City Market Downtown is moving indoors under the glass pyramid. To celebrate winter market season, the first 200 shoppers through the doors will get $5 in “market bucks.”
WHEN: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: City Hall, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Nest in the City
Vendors will take over a south-side recreation centre for a day with crafty homemade goods and a chance to make your own terrarium.
WHEN: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Meadows Community Recreation Centre, 2704 17 St.
Fall Woman’s Show
The weekend’s guest speakers include TV personality Claire Martin, who will talk about overcoming a rare cancer diagnosis, and Kristen Traverse, who had to relearn basic communication skills after suffering a stroke at a young age. The woman’s show will also offer wine, free massages, and shopping with a long list of vendors.
WHERE: Edmonton Expo Centre Hall A, 7515 118 Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
