Edmontonland? Jesse Brown coming to LitFest and he's rolling tape

“What’s this clown doing at a literary festival?” laughs Jesse Brown, host of the popular Canadaland podcast, about his own upcoming appearance at LitFest.



His podcast regularly reaches 30,000 listeners, and he'll be recording one live as part of the festival’s Monday night lineup at Metro Cinema.



Metro caught up with Brown to chat about his upcoming visit.



Q: Why do you think you’re a good fit for LitFest?



A: It’s a media criticism show, and we have a lot of listeners in Edmonton. It’s important for me to go to different communities and see what issues matter there — to get out of the Toronto media bubble, once in a while. I hear something about a new arena in Edmonton, and parking, and cuts to the newspapers, so I’m sure we’ll find plenty of stories to talk about.



Q: But you’ve got exciting book news of your own, too.



A: We will announce our new book at LitFest—Canadaland Live: Guide to Canada. It’ll be out in spring as a response to all the other stuff that’ll be happening for Canada’s 150th birthday.



Q: What’s your sense of the media landscape in Alberta?



A: There’s a strong Alberta tradition of aggressive news media, so we’ll put together a panel to discuss how things are covered — what happened during the last election, for instance. We’ll bring to a national audience what level of news coverage different issues are receiving here. And then there’s the audience questions—that’s always the best part. I had hoped to tape it in the new arena, but maybe that’s too much?



***