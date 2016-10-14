News / Edmonton

Police urge caution as snow falls on Edmonton roads

142 property damage collisions recorded in five-hour span Friday.

Police are urging drivers to clear all snow and ice from their vehicles and allow extra travel time this weekend, following a pile of collisions on snowy Edmonton roads Friday.

Police recorded nine hit-and-run collisions, six injury collisions and 142 property damage collisions in a five-hour span from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Taxi phone lines were tied up Friday afternoon, while Twitter users posted videos of vehicles sliding across downtown streets.


