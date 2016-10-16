Former premier Roy Romanow named next chancellor of University of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON - The University of Saskatchewan has announced that former premier Roy Romanow will be its new chancellor.

The appointment was approved by the university's senate on Saturday and will begin on Nov. 1.

Romanow served as Saskatchewan's premier from 1991 to 2001 and has a long history with the university.

He earned a bachelor of arts and a law degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and served as student union president from 1960 to 1961.

Romanow is currently a senior policy fellow in the university's College of Arts and Science.

He will replace Blaine Favel, who completes his term at the end of the month.

“I never imagined being chancellor, but I will do whatever I can to assist the institution in maintaining and improving its standing as one of the best universities in Canada and beyond,” Romanow said in a news release.

“All of the opportunities in my life flowed from my time at the U of S.”

As chancellor, Romanow will preside at university convocation ceremonies, confer degrees, chair the senate and serve on the board of governors.

University president Peter Stoicheff said Romanow has an outstanding record of service to Saskatchewan, Canada and the University of Saskatchewan.