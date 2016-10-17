Disability employment awareness month highlights need for improvement in Edmonton

Amy Park’s memory of her first day working last year is mostly a blur, except for the sense of pride she felt.

“I was more excited than nervous, just the thought of being able to have a job, to be able to be working and have my voice heard,” Park said.

Park, who identifies as having a cognitive disability but prefers not to use the term "disability," took a job planning events and advocating at the Self Advocacy Federation.

October is disability employment awareness month. And though advocates say Edmonton has made strides forward there is much more room to go.

People with disabilities still struggle to find jobs. According to Statistics Canada, in 2011 the employment rate of Canadians aged 25 to 64 with disabilities was 49 per cent, versus 79 per cent for Canadians without.

The difficulty of finding employment is something Park can vouch for.

“I must have applied everywhere,” she said. Even with the help of an employment agency she said she couldn’t get her foot in the door anywhere.

It wasn’t until she moved to Edmonton and got involved with the Federation that she caught a break—the Federation itself offered her a job one day a week.

“In a lot of cases, people with disabilities aren’t given the opportunities to add their voice,” she said. “There’s a lot of stigma around people with disabilities and people say, ‘They couldn’t do that,’ or ‘They’re not cognitively able.’”

The Gateway Association, which provides employment help to people with disabilities, has an app that shows Edmonton businesses that hire inclusively. They also hold ‘cash mobs,’ where they encourage people to shop at inclusive businesses. Next week they’re staging one at District Coffee.

“I think when you see real success with inclusive hiring, it’s finding those good fits,” said Renate Burwash, Gateway’s director of employment.

Burwash adds that her organization carefully evaluates a person’s skills and limitations before matching them with an employer.

“No one we talk to ever says to us, ‘We don’t want to hire someone with a disability,’ but often they just don’t know how,” she said.