Edmonton's early snow spawns construction headaches

Early snow is wreaking havoc on Edmonton’s roads in more ways than one.

The frigid weather is putting extra stress on city workers, with seasonal deadlines looming on neighbourhood and arterial road projects.

“The precipitation and also the persistently lower than average temperatures in October have put a crimp into things,” said Nathan Stelmach, general supervisor of integrated infrastructure services with the city.

“I would say we definitely lost some production against what we would have anticipated.”

Many projects have deadlines scheduled for the coming week. As a rule, the city halts all road projects for the season on Oct. 31.

This year’s wet summer and cold autumn have been challenging compared to the relatively dry, long summers of 2014 and 2015.

Stelmach said the low temperatures are more of an issue than the snow.

The city is mostly down to hot-mix paving by October, but even that has been tough. Paving should be done at 4 C or higher, and on Friday the temperatures stayed below freezing.

“Sometimes we can be comfortable to make a decision to compromise that a little bit,” Stelmach said.

If the temperatures don’t rise for long enough to finish proper paving, workers might have to put in sacrificial asphalt as a temporary measure so they can re-open the roads before the snow settles in and the plows come out.

“We’ll have some projects that we’ll have to finish in the spring of 2017,” Stelmach said.

“The main thing we always try to achieve is make sure all lanes are open for the winter.”

Meanwhile, construction projects will forge ahead.

PCL Construction spokesperson Shane Jones said snow is not slowing anything down.