Millennials more optimistic than Boomers in sluggish economy

Millennials are taking a hit from low oil prices in Alberta, but many are not feeling as down and out as their older counterparts.



The latest ATB Investor Beat Survey shows 35 per cent of Millennials (those aged 18 to 34) are feeling optimistic when it comes to saving and investing, compared to 23 per cent of Gen Xers and 29 per cent of Baby Boomers.



“They have more ability to do things differently or to look at things differently. They’re not as tied down into a career,” said ATB Investor Services President Chris Turchansky.



He added that Millennials are also more optimistic about the provincial and national economy.



“Individuals who are 55 and older are far more pessimistic.”



Their optimism holds up in spite of the fact Millennials are likely to be hit the hardest in a struggling economy.



The survey shows 52 per cent of Albertans say they are feeling the effects of low oil prices, up from 49 per cent three months ago. Of that group, Millennials and Gen Xers are significantly more likely than Boomers to have been affected.



Millennials are also 54 per cent more likely than Boomers to consider relocating for work.



“Millennials are impacted more, and I think a lot of times it’s based on they’re sort of the last in. When downsizing is happening or salary freezes take place, it tends to hit Millennials first,” Turchansky said.



“But I think that adaptive nature that they have allows them to be more optimistic.”



Nearly half of survey respondents said they have reduced their spending and 23 per cent said they have changed vacation plans to save money.