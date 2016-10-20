A lifetime of music stolen after Edmonton man's precious antique fiddle goes missing

Alfie Myhre has newer and more expensive fiddles, but none of them measured up to the one thieves stole after kicking in the back door of his house Monday.

“It was like coming home,” the champion player said of playing the fiddle, a copy of an old Italian model known as a Maggini.

The instrument has had quite the life: Myhre believes it was built in New York in the 1920s before making its way across the continent.

The fiddle ended up in his Edmonton music store, Myhre's Music, 30 years ago, brought in by a man who got it as payment for a bad debt — and wanted to get rid of it.

As soon as he put bow to string, Myhre knew he had something special. He eventually used the fiddle to win the Grand North American fiddle championship. Twice.

Decades later, his son Byron would do the same — with the same fiddle. Twice.

Now, the next step on the fiddle’s journey is unknown.

Thieves stole it from Myhre’s house along with an antique banjo and several bows. He estimates he lost about $10,000 to $15,000.

The police are involved, he said, but don’t have any answers yet.

The family has posted photos of all of the missing instruments on their music store’s Facebook page, in the hopes that someone will recognize them and bring them back.

Myhre said with a whole store’s worth of inventory he’s not hurting for instruments to play, but replacing the fiddle won’t be so easy.

“It’s a funny thing, of all the fiddles that I have played over the years, that come in and out of the store, new violins that we order, this particular one, for me and for my son, it has a feeling that none of the others had.