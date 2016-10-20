Denser developments on Edmonton's fringes to be debated

Despite being far from Edmonton's inner city, both Eaux Claires and Glenridding Ravine may in the future see major density that you won’t find in more established neighbourhoods

On Monday, city council is set to examine two bylaws regarding the communities, located in northern and southern Edmonton, respectively.

City administration is supporting the development of medium density and multi-family dwellings near a transit station. Prior to that, single-family, detatched residences were recommended.

In Glenridding Ravine, administration is also supporting high density near the proposed transit hub.

Both projects are part of Edmonton's push for denser neighbourhoods near transit hubs.

Laurie Moulton, senior planner for the Eaux Claires file, said it’s critical Edmonton grows up instead of out.

“It’s important to keep our city sustainable,” Moulton said. “As we keep spreading out, the cost of providing services — be it buses, be it water, or be it sewer — gets expensive.”

Density takes cars off the road and adds more people to transit, she added.

“There’s also less sprawl,” she said. “The biggest attraction to a city is density.”

Glenridding Ravine, a community that currently has few homes and lots of green space, is part of an project where cities in the Capital Region have higher density targets.

Beatrice McMillan, senior planner Glenridding Ravine, said the proposed transit hub in that community will be next to developments like town-homes, stacked row housing and commercial spaces.

A school is also proposed for the community of Glennridding Heights, which is adjacent to Glennridding Ravine.

She said it’s all part of having a denser Edmonton.

“Our councillors and administration are looking at building up rather than out,” she said.

Moulton said she hopes the build of multi-use homes will help complete Eaux Claires.