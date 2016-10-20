Edmonton's automated vehicle future sooner than you think

Ready or not, self-driving taxis and busses will be coming to Edmonton. What isn’t clear is when, according to Coun. Andrew Knack.

On Wednesday, the urban planning committee passed a motion to work on recommendations in a report, titled Planning for automated vehicles in Edmonton. The motion also calls on administration to determine what a cross-departmental team will look like.

Automated vehicles are driverless or self-driving vehicles that detect the surrounding street environment, using artificial intelligence, sensors and global positioning system coordinates.

The report recommended automated technologies come first for taxis and then transit.

Recommendations included creating protected busways on freeways; consider automated bus rapid transit over LRTs; reducing speed limits on local streets; provide infrastructure to support walking and cycling; and deploy low-speed taxis strategically to minimize reduction of active transportation.

The report found automated vehicles could potentially reduce congestion in some areas, but also lead to congestion in freeway entrances and exits.

Automated emergency braking systems could also reduce crashes by 27 per cent, as human error causes 75 to 95 per cent of crashes, according to the report.

But automated vehicles could be hacked, it added, which could cause issues.

Knack, who presented the motion to start work on some recommendations, said one of the next steps is to explore pilot testing on Edmonton roads.

He said citizens may or may not be excited with the new technology.

“More importantly — and this sounds sort of heartless — it actually doesn’t matter if people want it,” he said. “This is a technology that is coming. We need to be prepared for it.”

He said automated vehicles could be in on streets anywhere from two years to as long as three decades.

Piloting will depend on the willingness of business partners, Knack said, adding pilots are already underway in cities in the United States.

“There is someone that’s going to enter the Canadian market, so why not have Edmonton as the test city?”

Administration will come back in the first quarter of 2017 to determine what the automated-vehicle team will look like.

By the numbers

27 per cent

According to the report, studies have found automated emergency breaking systems could reduce crashes by 27 per cent.

40 km/h

Google has developed a small, two-passenger self-driving vehicle with a maximum speed of 40 km/h.

30 years