Edmonton councillor Bryan Anderson set to retire after 19 years

After serving Edmonton for 19 years, Coun. Bryan Anderson is set to retire before the October 2017 municipal election.

In an interview on Wednesday, Anderson, who represents Ward 9, said it’s time for someone new.

“I enjoyed work every day,” he said. “I felt good about what I did and I feel supported.”

Anderson was an educator and coached numerous basketball and football championship teams. He fundraised and co-ordinated various major city tournaments and has received several awards.

Dr. Rob Agostinis, who founded the Terwillegar Riverbend Advisory Council (TRAC), said Anderson was part of getting the Terwillegar Community Rec Centre up and running.

“(Anderson) has always been there for us,” Agostinis said. “He always came to events and helped us set up the stage or put up chairs. He was really part of the community.”

Al Sibilo with TRAC said Anderson was everything he hoped for in a councillor.