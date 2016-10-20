Edmonton councillor Bryan Anderson set to retire after 19 years
Community members say Anderson was always there to help
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
After serving Edmonton for 19 years, Coun. Bryan Anderson is set to retire before the October 2017 municipal election.
In an interview on Wednesday, Anderson, who represents Ward 9, said it’s time for someone new.
“I enjoyed work every day,” he said. “I felt good about what I did and I feel supported.”
Anderson was an educator and coached numerous basketball and football championship teams. He fundraised and co-ordinated various major city tournaments and has received several awards.
Dr. Rob Agostinis, who founded the Terwillegar Riverbend Advisory Council (TRAC), said Anderson was part of getting the Terwillegar Community Rec Centre up and running.
“(Anderson) has always been there for us,” Agostinis said. “He always came to events and helped us set up the stage or put up chairs. He was really part of the community.”
Al Sibilo with TRAC said Anderson was everything he hoped for in a councillor.
“Always available, always responsive, always wiling to look for solutions where others might be quick to write off your issue to bureaucracies,” he said. “He will leave big shoes to fill.”
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
What happens if Trump won't concede after 'rigged' election?
-
Trump's 'horrifying' refusal to say he will accept vote result troubles allies
-
From 'nasty woman' to 'no, you're the puppet': Highlights from the final U.S. presidential debate
-
The big reason why Bobby Hull should not be in the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass
Good news, bad news — and what blocks innovation in Edmonton