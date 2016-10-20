Edmonton indigenous centre says traditional healing needed to rekindle roots

Michelle Nieviadomy quickly learned the value of traditional healing when an elder made her a liquorice root drink.

“There is definitely a truth to our old ways,” said Nieviadomy, assistant director of the Edmonton Native Healing Centre. “It’s definitely important and needs to come alive.”

Nieviadomy says traditional healing methods play a role in helping indigenous people in Edmonton re-kindle their roots — and the Alberta government increasingly agrees.

In fact, it's currently speaking with indigenous leaders to determine how it can support the implementation of Spirit of Healing, a project that recommends traditional healing methods when it comes to prescription drug abuse.

Western medicine also plays a role, Nieviadomy added. However, she said she’s finding more people want to incorporate traditions when it comes to healing.

“It’s not only medicine for their physical beings, but for their spirit, mentally and emotionally,“ she said. “It’s connecting our people to who they are as indigenous people.”

The Spirit of Healing plan also recommends more elder supports and patient education when prescribing potentially harmful or addictive medications, among others.

Trevor Berard, who worked with Treaty 8 communities when finalizing the plan, noted fentanyl has affected some indigenous communities.

“We need to definitely work together to deal with this,” he said. “The trauma is something we really need to deal with at the community level.

“The whole community needs to be involved, not matter what the issue is.”

Health Canada has also been part of putting the Spirit of Healing strategy into action. For the 2016-17 fiscal year, the federal health agency will provide more than $15 million for the National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programming and treatment centres in Alberta.

Nieviadomy said traditional healing is different for everyone.