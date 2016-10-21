Alberta Health Services greening facilities to offset $8M carbon tax costs

Alberta Health Services is greening its health facilities to offset more than $8 million it foresees having to spend on extra natural gas costs to heat hospitals.

On Thursday, AHS Capital Management Chief Program Officer Brian Stevenson told Metro the Alberta government’s carbon levy will increase the organization’s natural gas costs by $8.2 million annually in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Costs will increase by $1.3 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year and by $6.4 million in 2018-19, he added.

Stevenson said AHS is exploring ways it can partially cover the additional costs by going green.

He said efficiencies in AHS’s capital management operations include green projects, like re-commissioning buildings, LED lighting upgrades and equipment and system renovations.

The upgrades “help us to redirect hundreds of thousands of dollars a year back into patient care."

Other projects include the fine-tuning, cleaning or replacing of parts on a variety of mechanical and electrical systems, he added.

Stevenson said those projects helped AHS save more than $300,000 in energy costs last year.

“Those savings are expected to increase into the millions annually in the coming years, as more energy-saving projects AHS is currently investing in begin to produce results.”

In an email, Ministry of Environment spokesman Kyle Ferguson said more opportunities to reduce consumption may be available for AHS members.

The government’s carbon tax comes into effect on January 1 with a rate of $20 per tonne. In 2018, the rate will be $30 per tonne.

Alberta estimates it’ll cost singles and couples an extra $191 and $259, respectively, come January.

There are also rebates for low- and middle-income singles and families.