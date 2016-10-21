Alberta dad loses out on cash after failing to claim Oilers 50/50 in time

An Alberta dad is hoping for a hockey miracle, after he says he won the 50/50 raffle at Sunday’s Oilers game — but failed to claim the prize in time.

At stake? $67,000.

“They’re saying 48-hour limit and too late too bad,” Clayton Hinkey wrote in a Facebook post, shared to the Edmonton Oilers page Thursday.

According to the post, which has since been deleted, he’d gone to the game with his young son, who got restless before the game was over. So they left before the winner of the draw was announced.

He remembered to check the numbers Thursday, but by then it was too late. The draw is run by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, who say winners must claim the money in 48 hours.

According to AGLC spokesperson Michelle Hynes-Dawson it’s up to the organization that runs the raffle to decide how long you have to claim a prize. The AGLC only requires it be at least 10 minutes.

“The 48 rule was set by the Oilers. The Calgary Flames for example have set theirs at 30 days, the Edmonton Eskimos are at four days.”

When money goes unclaimed, she said the organizations have multiple options, including rolling the money over to future draws or donating it back to themselves, but those rules generally have to be set out in advance.

Giving the money to the person claiming it would require a discussion with the AGLC.

“We’ve been speaking with the Oilers and are wiling to work with them on whatever they decide,” she said.

In a statement provided to Metro the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said they’re in the process of gathering information with AGLC.