Province seeking community input on new STI strategy

Alberta is now enlisting dozens of community groups to create a new strategy to tackle what they’ve called “outbreak levels” of sexually transmitted infections.



The province's current five-year plan, officially known as the Alberta Sexually Transmitted and Blood-Borne Infections Strategy, ends at the end of the year. They're now opening an “expanded level of involvement” for community groups to build the next strategy, confirmed Shannon Evans, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.



STI rates in the province have “spiked dramatically,” according to past government statements — gonorrhea was up by 80 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014.



Over the same period, cases of syphilis doubled — to more than 350.



The current approach needs a rethink, said Brook Biggin, who was recently appointed to the strategy's steering committee.



“I think the people who are responsible for sexual health in Alberta kind of get that it’s not working,” he said.



Biggin founded the Edmonton Men’s Health Collective and also works at HIV Edmonton, and said a community-based approach is “a step in the right direction” because it will add to accountability.



“We'll all know what’s in the strategy because we’ve helped create it, and we’ll know who to call if something goes wrong because we sat across the table from them.”



More than 200 stakeholders met in late September for the first meeting on the strategy, and Evans said they hope to have the new strategy ready to go by early 2017.



The scope of the final strategy is broad, Evans added.



“It’s the whole spectrum. It’s not just about treatment, which is what most people think when they think STIs, it’s prevention, it’s awareness, it’s the social discourse around STIs," she said.



Biggins adds the community has a more nuanced grasp of STI issues, alluding to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Grimsrud’s comments earlier this year about STI problems created by "new social media tools" — a veiled nod to apps like Tinder and Grinder.



“Sexual health doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Biggin said. “Tinder is not at the root of it.”