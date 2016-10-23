Councillor wants us to re-think unused office space downtown

Expect downtown Edmonton’s vacant office towers to turn into innovative spaces in the near future — think collaborative workspaces for startups, art studios or micro-apartments.

This week, Coun. Andrew Knack will introduce a notice of motion that calls on the city to look at alternative ways Edmonton’s empty downtown tower spaces can be used.

Knack is open to all creative ideas at this point and said he wants to get a grip on the growing downtown vacancy rate so that it doesn’t hit 20 to 25 per cent — as some fear thanks to an influx of new buildings.

“It’s still going to be tough. We’re not going to be perfect,” he said. “But I’d like us to see us stop at the 20-per-cent mark.”

In fact, the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) has been working on this idea for the past year, according to EEDC President and CEO Brad Ferguson.

Ferguson said he’s seen some “dynamite” ideas already surface, including yoga studios, pop-up retail, mini-markets and shared spaces for start-ups.

“Those are all ideas from the downtown core that stimulate more ideas from building owners and developers,” he said. “Action is already starting. We’re working with business owners today on what they can do, in a conversation point of view.”

Knack said the motion lets the city explore many options, referencing ideas of micro-suite apartments and artist studios.

“It’s going to be a variety of options that we’ll be exploring,” he said. “It’s not going to be exclusive.”

Ferguson said there will be about 1.8 million square feet of empty space over the next 18 to 24 months. Vacancy rates will range from 12 to 16 per cent, depending on the class of the building.

If the motion passes at council next week, Knack said the next steps include conversations with stakeholders, and determining where red tape can be cut so that transitions are seamless.

“If you’re looking to invest, Edmonton is a great place to invest right now,” he said. “We just want to make sure these opportunities exist.”

Ferguson said Edmontonians can expect change.