Edmonton to study economic impact of CFR — for the first time

The City of Edmonton does not know how much money the Canadian Finals Rodeo brings to the city — and it won't know until after this year’s event.

While Northlands has claimed the event draws $30- to $50-million annually in economic activity, Edmonton Tourism plans to conduct its first formal economic study on CFR this year.

The CFR has been in Edmonton for 43 years.

“There’s a couple of different numbers that have been bandied about, and our intent is for this year through Tourism to do a formal assessment with standardized protocol and criteria,” said Edmonton Events executive director Candice Stasynec.

She said she has heard numbers as low as $19 or $20 million, which would be comparable to the FIFA 2015 Women’s World Cup.

She noted $20 million is still a “significant” return on investment, given the city’s typical contribution of $130,000 annually in addition to smaller Rodeo Week events like the Chilli Cook Off.

The city’s contractual obligation to CFR ends after this year, after Northlands secured the event on its own for 2017 and 2018. The city anticipates being asked to contribute in the future, however, if the rodeo stays in Edmonton.

Mayor Don Iveson announced in May that the city had withdrawn its bid for the CFR, saying the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) was demanding a deal that would leave taxpayers on the hook for an unacceptable amount of risk.

Three months later, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced a 10-day “western lifestyle” party to take its place in conjunction with Professional Bull Riding.