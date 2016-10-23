Infill awards point to better ideas

Infill may be among Edmonton's most contentious types of construction, but the winners of Edmonton's first design competition think they have the answer to the critics.

Winners of the city's inaugural infill design competition were declared Thursday, chosen for their ability to design for multiple occupants and environmental, social and economic sustainability.

“The competition is a brilliant and fun way to move the infill conversation beyond contention toward possibilities, innovation and an achievable positive reality,” said Cynthia Dovell, a principal architect with local firm Avid Architecture, who won an award of merit for their interpretation of a semi-detached house.

Hopefully, the competition will inspire builders and buyers to be creative with designing infill projects, said Coun. Scott McKeen, who along with Coun. Bev Esslinger came up with the idea for the competition.

“One of the major complaints we've had in mature neighbourhoods is so-called monster homes going in,” McKeen said.

McKeen also said the competition shows builders smaller spaces can offer a lot to customers, at a lower price point, too.

5468796 Architecture Inc. – a 15-person Winnipeg, Man., based architecture firm – won the open category award in the best in-class awards.

Their submission envisioned an “inconspicuous infill room, nestled between two existing houses in the shaded, underused side yard[s]” that “embeds itself into the streetscape.”

An infill competition is a good initiative by the City of Edmonton, said Johanna Hurme, principal architect at 5468796 Architecture Inc.

“Edmonton is taking some very progressive steps and looking at all kids of avenues to make the city a model for the rest of Canada and we're thrilled to be part of that process."

The city began accepting submissions for the competition in spring, requiring participants to adhere to design objectives for mature neighbourhoods.