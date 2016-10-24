Edmonton council approves rezoning for 'honking' building proposal

In less than 10 years, Allan Wright and Trudy Watson could be looking at a “big, honking” building in their community park.

On Monday, city council passed a bylaw to rezone land in Forest Heights so that both mid- and high-rise developments can be built.

But it didn’t come with scrutiny from Coun. Ben Henderson, who represents the community.

In fact, the same proposal came to council five years ago. No action on the site has occurred since then.

As a result, the proposal came with some provisions. If the developer can’t demolish the existing motel on the site within two years or obtain a building permit to construct the tower in six years, height for the high-rise will be reduced.

Henderson said the community wants the motel site demolished, adding they would prefer an empty parking lot.

“I’m nervous it’s not going to happen in the way it’s supposed to,” he said. “I fear in another five or six years, we’ll be doing this again. But I hope that isn’t the case.”

The building will be in the community park casting shadows, Henderson added.

Wright said the shadows will have ramifications.

“I don’t think it’s a good fit for our neighbourhood,” he said. “A lot of people use that park and it’s really going to affect them.”

Jason Yeung, the developer of the site, expressed it would be challenging for construction to begin in six years.

Yeung said the company must also notify renters who currently live in the motel of demolition.