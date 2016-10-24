Dinosaurs of a feather may have flocked together: U of A paleontologist
Research by University of Alberta paleontologist Gregory Funston says ancient animals were drawn together for behavioural reasons.
EDMONTON - An ancient bone bed in a remote Mongolian desert presents tantalizing clues that dinosaurs of a feather may have flocked together for the same reasons modern birds do.
Research by University of Alberta paleontologist Gregory Funston says the deposit contains fossils from a bird-like dinosaur that were all about the same age.
Funston says that suggests the animals were drawn together for behavioural reasons.
He notes that modern birds gather in single-age groups for mating or foraging.
Funston says it's a rare glimpse into how dinosaurs may have lived.
It also suggests how deeply rooted the behaviours of today's birds may be.
