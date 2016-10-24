Dinosaurs of a feather may have flocked together: U of A paleontologist

EDMONTON - An ancient bone bed in a remote Mongolian desert presents tantalizing clues that dinosaurs of a feather may have flocked together for the same reasons modern birds do.

Research by University of Alberta paleontologist Gregory Funston says the deposit contains fossils from a bird-like dinosaur that were all about the same age.

Funston says that suggests the animals were drawn together for behavioural reasons.

He notes that modern birds gather in single-age groups for mating or foraging.

Funston says it's a rare glimpse into how dinosaurs may have lived.