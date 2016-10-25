ASIRT investigating police interaction that resulted in one man suffering broken elbow
Incident took place in September in the Whyte Ave. area.
A confrontation between Edmonton Police officers and a member of the public that saw one man suffer a broken elbow is under investigation by the police's own investigators.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the event, which police said in a statement took place in mid-September in the Whyte Avenue area around 2 in the morning.
A person of undeclared age had their elbow broken during the incident, police said in the statement.
The response team, which is asked to investigate whenever there is an injury or death during a police action, said the investigation is ongoing and it will provide no further information.
