Anthony (Still) at Your Service

Four years after launching Anthony at Your Service, Anthony Barrett and his support worker, Mikey Hamm, have their routine down to a science: Get ready, pick up supplies, drop them off.



Repeat.



“He’s a goal-oriented guy, so he loves finishing up a delivery,” Hamm says of Barrett, who has autism and is non verbal.



“You can see him creating a checklist in his head, and this job really works well for him. It has all these little discrete goals.”



Barrett and his mom, Deborah, started the business because it combined a lot of his favourite things—travelling around the city, seeing new places and helping people.



But then word spread and demand grew. Deborah hired another delivery person—giving the job to a person with an intellectual disability—then another.



The company now employs 15 people with intellectual disabilities who take flowers, businesses supplies and fliers across the city—and make more than minimum wage for doing so.



“Our folks love doing our deliveries, so this is not a case of ‘I’ll do this job until I get something better.’ This is the job they want to do,” Deborah said.



“And we give them visible, valuable, meaningful work.”



One of the company’s biggest customers is Elm Catering, whose District Cafe is the target of a cash mob Wednesday afternoon.



The Gateway Association, a local non-profit that works with people with disabilities, is hosting the mob, the latest in a series its held at inclusive employers in Edmonton for the last couple of years.



According to Deborah, Anthony At Your Service has been doing the bulk of Elm’s catering deliveries—meaning as many as five deliveries a day, several days a week—for the last year and a half.



She said the success of the company shows that hiring people with disabilities can make good business sense.



“We’re celebrating a company that makes a difference by hiring people with disabilities to do their deliveries. If everyone were doing it we wouldn’t have to have a special day for it.”