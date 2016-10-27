Alberta dad gets his 50/50 cash prize after all

An Alberta man scored big Thursday morning when the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced it would give him his 50/50 prize after he missed the deadline to claim it.

After he left, it was announced that his ticket won the $67,692.50 50/50 draw prize.

Clayton Hinkey, who lives in Sedgewick, was at Rogers Place during the Oct. 16 Oilers game but left early because his son was restless.

Hinkey posted on Facebook that he hadn’t checked his numbers until last Thursday, which was well over the 48-hour time limit the Oilers foundation sets to claim winnings.