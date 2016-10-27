Open data: why the City of Edmonton is getting out of the app-making business

They both tried to make your bus trip easier, but one sort of flopped while the other appears to actually work.

That’s according to online reviews of the ETS Live to Go app and the Transit app, which both track buses in the city. The difference is that the first was developed by the city, the second by a third-party developer.

“Very poor,” said one user, who gave the city's ETS app a one-star rating on the Apple App Store. “Basically a paper schedule.”

In fact, the ETS app has seen a downward trend in downloads ever since the city announced you could use Transit earlier this week, according to Keith Wu, team lead at the city’s mobility centre.

Wu said it costs more for the city to operate and create its own apps, compared to having third-parties run them.

“Apps can be pretty costly,” he said. “It can cost $10,000 to $150,000 for one platform.”

For instance, Wu said it costs the city $15,000 to $25,000 to operate ETS Live to Go, which has gotten 82,807 downloads. The city spent an additional $200,000 on the web tools required to run it.

But ETS Live To Go isn’t the only city app with poor ratings. According to app stores on Apple and Google, the Smart Travel App had an average rating of one-and-a-half stars.

But despite the negative reviews, ETS’s Priya Bhasin-Singh said the app filled the gap when open data wasn’t available.

“As much as there is negative reviews, it’s important to highlight it was the only option at the time,” she said. “It filled that void.”

However, Bhasin-Singh acknowledged the city is migrating toward third-party solutions with open data.

“If they do what they do well and we do transit, let’s keep those options open for third-party app developers,” she said.

Wu said the mobility centre team is promoting open data.

“This will further empower the community,” he said.

Bhasin-Singh said there are no immediate plans to remove the ETS app.

By the numbers:

7,800 downloads

The Edmonton Police Service app saw 7,800 downloads.

$30,000

It costs $30,000 for the Edmonton Public Library to operate its app for three years.

$10,000

It costs the city $10,000 annually to operate the Edmonton Police Service App

9,719 downloads