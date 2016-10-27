Edmonton's Ethiopian community to rally in Churchill at 3p.m. Thursday

Members of Edmonton’s Ethiopian community are gathering in Churchill Square Thursday at 3 p.m. to demonstrate against growing violence in the east African country.



According to human rights groups, hundreds of protesters have been killed this year after a government land grab led to demonstrations. Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn declared a state of emergency, which critics say only allowed him to restrict people’s freedoms.



A release from Stelios Shaouna, one of the Edmonton organizers, says that people in Ethiopia are currently banned from, among other things, using social media, watching foreign TV, organizing demonstrations or speaking politically.



He adds that he hopes the demonstration adds to global pressure for a change in government. It’s part of a global gathering of the Ethiopian diaspora, and similar demonstrations are happening in Calgary and Vancouver.