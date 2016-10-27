Five people facing more than 100 charges in Edmonton firearm seizure

EDMONTON - A police unit that targets organized crime and gangs says it has seized eight guns, some equipped with silencers, in Edmonton.

Investigators say the weapons include three rifles and five handguns, some with their serial numbers removed.

Officers also found body armour and a crate of ammunition.

Police believe the firearms were being lawfully acquired and then illegally supplied to Edmonton-area criminal networks.

Five men in the city face a total of 107 charges, including weapons trafficking.