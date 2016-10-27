Old Royal Alberta Museum building must stay, say residents

Molly Chisaakay’s great uncle once had his canoe displayed at the former Royal Alberta Museum.

“We must work to preserve what we have in Alberta,” she said. “This building will not be lost, no matter how much it costs.”

On Tuesday night, Edmonton Glenora MLA Sarah Hoffman and Transportation Minister Brian Mason held a forum at the former Royal Alberta Museum site to seek citizen input on the building’s future — and the underlying thrust was about costs.

The ministry of transportation outlined that it will cost the government $50 million in maintenance work to keep the building, and it’ll also cost $2 million annually to operate it.

But numerous residents at the forum said they want the historic, Tyndall stone building to remain, citing concerns of demolition or de-construction after the government sent a request for proposal earlier this year.

“There’s tremendous anxiety the building is going to be demolished,” said Annalise Acorn, who started a petition to save the building. “So is the government committed to non demolition?”

Mason said the government isn’t solely committed at this time for non-demolition, stressing no decision on the site has been made.

He said there was another request for proposal to look at hazmat materials.

“I know that (the demolition RFP) created suspicion,” Mason said. “But it was just the one piece the department didn’t have enough expertise to deal with themselves. They needed to know the costs.”

It’s been suggested the government turn the building into a conference centre, community museum, cultural centre, government offices or storage.

The site could also be developed as public green space, recognizing the historical significance of government house.

Mayor Don Iveson has also envisioned the site become a national indigenous heritage museum, saying it would be a way to express reconciliation.

The government intends to keep the land, meaning there will be no “skinny” homes developed near historic government house. The building will stay on the site in 2019 so, according to the government, there’s still much time to investigate its future uses.

What residents think:

“To lose this building, which lots of people use to gather, would have a negative impact on the community.” - Tony Nielson

“I think it has great historical significance. A creative hub or an arts hub would be great to consider.” - Erin Carter

“It’s on the list of endangered buildings across Canada. I think we can work together to save this building. There’s a glorious opportunity here.” - Healther Klimchuk, former MLA for Edmonton Glenora.

“There’s such an architectural significance. This could be and economic opportunity: Showcasing our heritage by preserving it.” - Alex Abboud.