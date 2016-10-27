Pogo marks two years on Edmonton's roads

Home-grown car share company Pogo is celebrating its second birthday in style, with a territory expansion, a new monthly membership and an eye to the future.



Starting this week Pogo drivers can now leave their cars at Campus Saint-Jean, the University of Alberta’s French campus, giving drivers easier access to Bonnie Doon and Café Bicyclette’s croissants.



The company also has big plans for the future—it currently has 50 hatchbacks scattered around the centre of the city.



But marketing and communications manger Allison Harrison said Pogo hopes to double that by the end of the winter season.



It now has more than 4,000 members who have collectively taken 75,000 trips.



“It has been a really fun ride,” Harrison said of the company’s first two years of operation.



“Although car sharing is a hard concept for people to understand, and a lot of people still don’t, but for the people do know, they love it.”



(For the record, a car share allows members to take out any of their fleet of vehicles and pay either by time or mileage).



She adds Pogo has made in-roads in a notoriously car-happy city, to the point where most of the people she speaks to are familiar with the car sharing concept.



If anything, a faltering economy has given them a little boost.



“We’ve found that a lot of people because of this market are selling their own cars,” she said. “A lot of people come up to us at events and say, 'I found out about Pogo and you guys are allowing me to continue not owning a car.'”



Which is not to say that it’s been smooth sailing. Since starting up, Pogo has faced competition from a growing number of rideshare companies, like TappCar and Uber.



They’ve also failed to crack the airport—one of the final frontiers for Edmonton transportation companies—so drivers can’t yet leave Pogo cars there. Harrison says they’d “love to meet that need” and are working on it.