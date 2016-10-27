Stolen bike reunited with owner thanks to new Twitter account

If Chris Chan didn’t register his bike, he may have never had a surprise encounter with the woman who returned it.

“It was a little surprising to get a phone call that my stolen bike was recovered,” Chan said.

A new Twitter account, called Stolen Bikes YEG, has been set up to notify bikers of their stolen bikes, as long as they’re registered to the Bike Index, which can be accessed at bikeindex.org.

The Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society created the Twitter account, and as soon as a registered bike is classified as stolen, it’s tweeted to the masses.

The city is also in the preliminary stages of creating a pilot project to address bike thefts and increase reunification.

Chan, who is the president of the Bicycle Commuters, said the number of bike thefts have been increasing anecdotally, as data is a bit scarce.

He said his bike was stolen when a friend left it in her backyard unlocked, a common place thieves check for bikes.

A woman bought it at a pawnshop six months later.

Chan said she came across a Bike Index posting when she was researching the bike.

“She quickly realized it was stolen and took it back,” he said. “She contacted police.”

The woman then found Chan to let him know. He then spoke with police, later reconnecting with his loved possession.

If you like to ride your bicycle, you may want to sign up to the Bike Index, Chan added. He also encouraged riders to lock bikes at home, even if they’re in your backyard or garage.

“It’s helped me,” he said. “I had a bike stolen and it was returned to me with the help of this bike registry.”