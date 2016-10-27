Supervised injection announcement 'emotional' for Edmonton mom who lost son to fentanyl

When Danny Schulz overdosed on the opioid fentanyl, he died alone in his apartment in downtown Edmonton, with no one around to help.



Two years later, his mother, Petra Schulz, believes a supervised consumption site might have saved her youngest son. So when the Alberta government announced funding Thursday to explore a plan for a safe consumption service in the city, Petra was there.



“It was just happy tears, it was very emotional,” she said.



Supervised consumption sites, or services, are based on the concept of harm reduction.



If a person is going to take a deadly drug, the idea is that they don’t need to do it alone, or on the street. And if they overdose, there should be someone there to help.



The Alberta government said data shows safe sites prevent overdose deaths and also help connect vulnerable people with other services. Data also shows they do not increase drug use and criminal activity.



“Evidence supports harm reduction strategies as an effective way to address opioid misuse,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karen Grimsrud said, in a release.



As part of their new strategy, the Alberta government is also expanding opioid replacement therapy and improving prescription drug monitoring.



Petra said 66 people died of fentanyl overdoses in 2013, and the numbers almost doubled in 2014, to 120—of which Danny was one.



“What other health condition can you imagine where 120 people died and there aren’t even public health warnings?” she said.



Petra said Danny was “big hearted" — a chef who could play the guitar and drums. He was in recovery and working hard to get his life on track when he relapsed, she said.



His death turned her into an advocate for harm reduction, which she does not equate with turning a blind eye to drug use.



“Harm reduction means keeping them alive so they can make a better decision another day,” Petra said.



“When it comes to people with substance abuse, sometimes people are not ready or not able to make that change in their life to seek treatment. You need to keep them safe so they still have time.”