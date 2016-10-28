Edmonton homeless man returns lost wallet to senior citizen

Edmonton police say faith in humanity has been restored, after a homeless man helped officers return a lost wallet to its rightful owner.

On Friday, Edmonton police said the man flagged down two constables Wednesday to inform them of a lost wallet he found.

"The man is known as a friendly person, who always says, 'Hello,' to police and is homeless," police said in a news release.

The man was waiting for police to drive by so he could turn in a leather wallet he found 30 metres earlier that day in an alley.

The wallet contained cash, a debit card, credit card, personal documents and prescription medication.

It belonged to a 96-year-old man.

Police said officers contacted the senior citizen to deliver his missing wallet.

"The 96-year-old man and his son were so relieved and grateful that his wallet was recovered," police said.

The man then told police, "My faith in humanity has been restored," after realizing his cash and cards were untouched.

The senior then asked officers to give the homeless man some of his cash as a gesture of thanks.