The strange case of the disappearing owl mural

There was an owl mural on the side of the iHuman Youth Society and now there is not — and the fact it has been painted over has sparked a debate about symbolism in public art.



AJA Louden, Evan Brunt and Erik Smallboy painted the piece in September as part of the Rust Magic Street Mural festival, but the iHuman board – a group that works with at-risk youth through art – painted over it last week after learning the significance of the owl in Cree teachings.



The owl has a connection to death and spirits, which was emphasized in a sharing circle iHuman held with included Cree elders as well as the mural artists after the piece was done.



“Given that 80 per cent of our youth would self identify as indigenous, and that our building is on Treaty 6 land, we felt it was important to honour those teachings that we were given and to make that decision,” said iHuman Executive Director Catherine Broomfield.



“We knew there were people who might not agree or would be upset by that decision, but (it was) what we felt we needed to do in the spirit of reconciliation.”



Louden, who has worked with iHuman on various projects, was surprised to catch wind of the decision three weeks after the sharing circle.



He based the piece on a smaller mural he made for the building’s inside lobby, which he said he discussed extensively with a Cree elder who explained to him that the symbol of death and danger was wholly appropriate in context.



“The iHuman Youth that live there, a lot of them are homeless or between houses,” Louden said. “It’s something that’s very real for them, this death and danger. They lose friends every year. They lost some youth this summer, for example.”



Louden spoke with iHuman staff and youth to gather ideas to incorporate into the mural before he started on it.



He gave the owl glasses to show wisdom, and wove boomboxes into its wings to represent the importance of music, especially hip hop, to iHuman youth. The owl was breaking chains with its feet, with skulls and images of death and addiction below.



“The idea was that the owl was flying through, waking people up, and just bringing positive vibes, positive energy,” Louden said.



“We wanted to represent the different things the owl means to a lot of different people.”



The Rust Magic contract stipulated that the mural could be removed after a month if the owners of the building chose to do so.



***



Gary Moostoos, a Cree elder who lives in Edmonton and has worked with youth at iHuman, says the removal of the owl mural was “disappointing and disheartening.”



Moostoos discussed the symbolism of the owl with artist AJA Louden before the mural was painted last month, and was touched by its meaning.



“In Cree territory, it is a messenger of death. But, in saying that, it’s not only physical death,” Moostoos said. “It’s also emotional, mental and spiritual death. He brings a message that something has moved on.”



When an owl came to Moostoos in a dream years ago, he understood it as a symbol that he had overcome the addictions he struggled with for much of his life.



For him, the owl in the mural represented facing fears and shedding light on the darkness in all of us.



“It’s 2016 and we don’t burn witches anymore,” he said. “We always run away from the fear, and this is our opportunity for our youth to meet that fear head on. They’re not the ones who are afraid, and you’re transferring that fear onto them.”

