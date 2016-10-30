Edmonton's new symphony conductor is young by age, old at heart

The word ‘prodigy’ gets bandied around a lot.

But Alex Prior, the new conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, may be the real deal: At just 24, he already speaks six languages and has stood in front of orchestras around the world.

Metro talked with him about his “awesome” job, the modern symphony and why he thinks it’s the place for young people to be.



***

A lot of young people find the symphony unapproachable. Do you find that?

I think it’s a complete falsehood that there aren’t young people at the symphony. But people have been saying that classic music is dying since the mid 18th century, and every generation said they’d be the last one and here we are.

Partly there’s a lot of old people because they have a lot of disposable income, but remember that tickets cost less than half of what they do at hockey games. It’s a cheap thing to do.

I’m hoping that because I’m a young person I’m able to infiltrate the youth of the city and find out what they want from their symphony.

What’s your style as a conductor?

A: You know how when you hang out with friends, and you’ll say, ‘Oh have you heard this song?’ and you put it on. I almost feel like that about concerts. It’s about hanging out and saying this is a piece I really love, I want you to like it, too. Share it with me. I think that attitude fits Edmonton really well.

Why do you love being a conductor?

A: It’s possibly the most awesome job in the world. I get to work with some of the best music that exists, with the most amount of colours. As a conductor you have the whole orchestra, every instrument at your disposal. The palette is so broad.

I heard you were thinking of learning an indigenous language?

It’s not entirely clear to me why all Canadian and Americans don’t learn an indigenous language. We are on Treaty 6 land and my experience in Scotland perhaps gives me a sense of solidarity with First Nation people and colonialist appropriation.