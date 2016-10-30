Oilers fans awaken to the fact their team is looking like a winner

May 27, 2006: Whyte Ave was lit, literally, as Oilers fans set bonfires in the middle of the street, celebrating the team’s win over the Anaheim Ducks to clinch the Western Conference.

Taylor Zottl remembers that Saturday night well.

“It was insanity,” he said. “It turned into basically a police state, where you couldn’t step off the curb into the wrong spot without getting battoned back in line.”

But Since 2006, the Oilers haven’t qualified for the playoffs, resulting in 10 years of frustration despite the signing of top-notch prospects.

But is that about to change? Ask some local fans and they’ll tell you there’s a new energy ricocheting throughout the city, attributing the new vibe to both the new arena and recent wins.

Others are knocking on wood — they don’t want to jinx the team’s winning streak.

As John King strolled along 104 Avenue, he stopped to take a photo of the multipurpose hall at Rogers Place, an impressive room with mock Stanley Cups, jerseys, and a list of the team’s most memorable players.

King remembers watching the Oilers on TV when he was a kid.

“They were always winning,” King recalled. “Wayne Gretzky was always on the news. They seemed to be unbeatable.”

King said the Oilers’ recent wins are revitalizing the spirit of the city at a time when the economy isn’t so hot.

“It’s not good times right now,” he said. “It starting to really change. You hear more confidence on the radio, that’s for sure.”

The team has gone through numerous changes: hiring new coaches and trading favourite Taylor Hall, shocking fans and the left-winger himself.

But Zottl, the marketing manager at Mercer, a restaurant across the street from the arena, doesn’t want to call it a revival just yet.

“They’ve beaten some good teams,” he said, knocking on wood. “As long as there is no injuries and they can keep the momentum going, it will be great.”

And you can’t discount Connor McDavid’s magical moments on ice, according to Mohammed Jaber, who was sporting his jersey while waiting for the bus.