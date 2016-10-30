YMCA closing downtown housing

Edmonton’s Downtown YMCA announced Friday it will close its housing facility—currently home to 120 low-income residents.

YMCA Northern Alberta President and CEO Nick Parkinson said the housing space is losing $100,000- $150,000 a year, and even a two-and-a-half-year review led by board members and senior management failed to find a solution.

Residents will have one year to find a new place to live.

“Obviously it’s a very difficult decision that we made today. It hasn’t been taken lightly,” Parkinson said.

The building opened as a youth hostel in the 1950s but gradually became a living space for people who could not afford housing elsewhere.

About half of the YMCA’s current tenants have lived there for longer than two years.

“We have some long-term tenants that have been with us for many, many years,” Parkinson said.

“We anticipate that the majority of our time and energies will be working with those 60 that are more long term, and trying to find them appropriate accommodation.”

Parkinson said the building at 10030 102A Ave. is currently not accessible for people with disabilities and is at the end of its life span, and updated building codes and site restrictions have made renovations impossible.

As an example, an elevator broke down four years ago and they couldn’t get parts for it, so they had to do an elevator retrofit at the cost of $250,000. The retrofit triggered a requirement for a fire suppression system, which cost an extra $300,000.

They also can’t meet natural light standards, because the building is attached to Sutton Place Hotel on one side and a parkade on the other.

“The rooms are eight by 10 (feet). There’s no bathroom, there’s no kitchenette. There’s a bed and a dresser, there’s communal washrooms down the hallway. There’s no cooking facilities,” Parkinson said.

“We’re not able to provide our residents that are staying here the support services that are needed today to help the vulnerable people that we’re dealing with.”

The YMCA board struck a deal last week to sell the building to Edmonton-based Beljan Development, which specializes in buying and restoring old buildings. Owner Ivan Beljan said the space will likely be used for a combination of residential and commercial purposes, though no firm decisions have been made.