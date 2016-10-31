Former oilpatch workers call for investment in Alberta's renewable energy jobs

After being laid off along with several thousand fellow oilpatch workers, Delia Warren decided to start advocating for the renewable energy industry.

A mechanical engineer by training, this summer she decided to join Edmonton-based Iron and Earth – an organization led by tradespeople who have worked in Canada's oilpatch.

The organization is now releasing its Workers Climate Plan to get oil and gas employees back to work — not in the oilpatch but in renewables instead.

The plan calls for a build-up of the renewable energy sector through upgrading the skills of workers using short-term training programs, as well as upgrading renewable energy infrastructure.

Current oil and gas workers can find employment in the renewable energy sector with minimal training, said Warren.

“This singular focus in our economy towards oil and gas has only failed workers and their families. We want to take a diversified approach," she said.

There is enough empty space in Alberta to ensure 150 years of work installing solar electric systems, said Randall Benson, a member of Iron and Earth and a former oilpatch worker.

For close to a decade, Benson has run Gridworks Energy Group – an electrical contracting company specializing in the design and installation of grid-connected solar electric systems. The company also trains people to work in renewables, including oilpatch workers looking to transition into that industry.

Much like other energy industries, Benson said, the government needs to step up its support of renewables though subsidies, incentives and tax breaks.