ASIRT investigating use of force in Fox Drive suspect takedown

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after Edmonton police used a taser and a police dog to take down a 20-year-old man near Fox Drive on Oct. 22.

Police said they responded to a call near Fox Drive and Fort Edmonton Park around 8:33 p.m. that day, where they found 19-year-old Christopher Fawcett dead from stab wounds.

Police also said they spotted a shirtless man wandering on Fox Drive who appeared “hyperactive and possibly under the influence of unknown substances,” according to ASIRT’s press release.

The man attempted to flee as officers approach, according to the release, but was found and apprehended with assistance from the Edmonton Police Service Air1 helicopter, police said.

Officers used physical restraint to gain control of the suspect and also used a taser and a police dog. EMS treated the man on scene and he was taken to hospital with a collapsed lung.

Police charged Connor James Miller with second degree murder in relation to Fawcett’s death, as well as possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.