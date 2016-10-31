Photos: Scarred, not flawed: Edmonton photo series shows beauty behind injury

Joy Zylstra was nine years old when she walked into a family cabin — where the propane stove was leaking and filling the room with invisible gas — and lit a match.



The explosion changed her life: She is scarred from the second and third degree burns she sustained more than two decades later.



But it’s not Zylstra's scars that are most striking in her photos, which are part of a new photo series called the SCARS Project by Edmonton's Lorna Dancey.



“When I look at those photos I see myself letting loose and not the scars,” Zylstra said.

The SCARS Project is Dancey's latest work to explore beauty.



“I wanted to use my photography to inspire people to not judge a book by its cover, to inspire kindness and show that people have a story that isn’t known to people,” she said.



She started taking photos four years ago, and says she's probably learned more about people than photography since then.



"It was a gift, but it’s also disheartening, because people, especially women, would be so hard on themselves," she said.



The realization kickstarted a desire to show people what she saw in them, which eventually led to the SCARS project.

Zylstra said she has lived much of her life as an “obvious outcast” because of her scars.



She said she was initially nervous to participate in the project, but the message — that people shouldn’t be so quick to judge appearances — was too important.



“I’ve had to live my life with people pointing and staring and being disgusted and scared, I never really knew how to fix that,” Zylstra said.

Zylstra added that adults are often the worst about her scars. Kids are curious, but it’s their parents that often whisper and stare.



“I’ve accepted my scars for years now but sometimes I still look in the mirror and say, ‘Why?”



She said the online response to the photo series has helped her, and she’s started a Facebook page called Scarred, not Broken, to lend support to others.



“My accident was tragic and it’s a sad story, but it doesn’t mean my life is sad — and that’s what I see in those pictures.”