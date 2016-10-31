Iveson requests city investigate sidewalk obstruction methods

Pedestrian Rahul Deol says it wouldn’t be a bad idea for construction sites to make room for Edmontonians jaunting downtown.

On Monday, Mayor Don Iveson issued an inquiry into sidewalk and shared-use path obstructions, requesting administration determine if blockages can be mitigated.

Obstructions have become so commonplace that Deol has just become used to it.

“You can complain, but it’s just the way it is,” he said. “So I’ve learned to live with it.”

Iveson’s said many city signs have collapsible bases that occasionally blow over, adding the city could use signage that’s better.

He also said the city may be missing a policy to keep a lanes open for pedestrians.

“I understand that frustration,” he said. “You encounter these things and you get detoured. I think we be considerate to all users of the road, including those pedestrians, cyclists and persons with mobility challenges.”

Obstructions have also been a challenge for bikers, according to Chris Chan, president of the Edmonton Bicycle Commuter's Society.

He said there have been cases of cyclists riding on major roadways because they were detoured by obstructions. They also weren’t warned in advance.

“It’s not safe,” Chan said. “Riding on a major roadway with busy traffic can be challenging.”

Iveson said the city doesn’t seem to be consistent with how it obstructs sidewalks, whether that’s with signs or materials.

“I would like to see consistency with how the city does this,” he said, “and some greater regard than I think we have today for the safe passage of sidewalk users, particularly for people with mobility challenges.”