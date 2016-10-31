Wildrose compared to Trump campaign, MLA says 'Let’s make Alberta great again'

“Let’s make Alberta great again.”

That’s what Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt said at the party’s annual general meeting over the weekend, causing some social media users — including the Alberta NDP — to parallel the Wildrose with Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential campaign.

On Monday, Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams said it wasn’t wise for Fildebrandt to make such a similar statement.

She said it lets voters draw comparisons to Trump, even though most Canadian conservatives are more moderate than he is.

“Using that phrase leaves the Wildrose open to these charges,” she said. “I think it was meant to generate discussion, which could make people shy away from them.”

The Wildrose didn’t respond to Metro’s request for comment by press time.

On Friday, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean painted a bleak picture of the province. He said Alberta is rife with poverty, crime and young people being trafficked in the sex trade.

Progressive Leadership contestant Sandra Jansen, who is against unifying both the Wildrose and the PCs, found Jean’s speech disheartening.

She said “Let’s make Alberta great again” is just another slogan, like “Unite the right.”

“I think that slogan does a disservice to the people working hard in this province,” Jansen said. “Alberta is great. It’s a great province. Alberta is hurting right now, but that doesn’t mean we’re not great.”

Williams said “Make Alberta great again” makes it more difficult for a merger between the Wildrose and PCs.

“Those sorts of comments are going to feed the narrative and make people more reluctant to the Wildrose or the party that possibly merges with the Wildrose,” she said.

Williams also said some Wildrose members and MLAs might be frustrated with the statement, and its social conservative associations.