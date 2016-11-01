Canadians don't think Edmonton is a place of entrepreneurs: Study

Edmonton can boast many business successes, but not everyone perceives it that way, according to a new survey done by law firm Duncan Craig LLP.

The Edmonton-based firm commissioned a survey to see what Canadians felt about Edmonton's entrepreneurship scene.

Of the 1,000 respondents polled, 41.6 per cent said they believe Toronto breeds the most successful entrepreneurs, while just five per cent selected Edmonton, the firm said in a release Tuesday.

Coun. Michael Walters said the city needs to consider how it remains competitive as the economy struggles.

“Business capital is a little more discrete in where it places itself and we need to think about how we can be more competitive than other cities to welcome that capital here.”

Walters is introducing a motion at council next week requesting city administration develop a business report comparing Edmonton to other cities of similar size.