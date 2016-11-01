McDavid named NHL's first star of the month
Five goals, seven assists in nine games for Edmonton's young hyper-talent.
Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid has been named the NHL's first star for the month of October.
The 19-year-old has helped propel the 7-2-0 Edmonton Oilers to second place in the league. Less than a month ago, he was named the youngest person ever to captain a NHL team.
McDavid has five goals and seven assists in nine games. He has notched at least one point in six of those nine appearances, including three back-to-back games where he posted three-point performances to start the season.
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber, who was acquired from Nashiville in a blockbuster trade for P.K. Subban over the summer, was named the second star and Jonathan Marchessault of the Florida Panthers was the third star.
