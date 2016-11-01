News / Edmonton

McDavid named NHL's first star of the month

Five goals, seven assists in nine games for Edmonton's young hyper-talent.

Connor McDavid.

Canadian Press file

Connor McDavid.

Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid has been named the NHL's first star for the month of October.

The 19-year-old has helped propel the 7-2-0 Edmonton Oilers to second  place in the league. Less than a month ago, he was named the youngest person ever to captain a NHL team.

McDavid has five goals and seven assists in nine games. He has notched at least one point in six of those nine appearances, including three back-to-back games where he posted three-point performances to start the season.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber, who was acquired from Nashiville in a blockbuster trade for P.K. Subban over the summer, was named the second star and Jonathan Marchessault of the Florida Panthers was the third star.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Edmonton Views