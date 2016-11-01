McDavid named NHL's first star of the month

Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid has been named the NHL's first star for the month of October.

The 19-year-old has helped propel the 7-2-0 Edmonton Oilers to second place in the league. Less than a month ago, he was named the youngest person ever to captain a NHL team.

McDavid has five goals and seven assists in nine games. He has notched at least one point in six of those nine appearances, including three back-to-back games where he posted three-point performances to start the season.