Other opioids responsible for more Edmonton deaths than fentanyl

Fentanyl is not the biggest killer for opioid users in Edmonton.



New numbers in the government’s Opioids and Substances of Misuse Alberta Report show more people in the city are fatally overdosing on other types of opioids.



While 52 people fatally overdosed on fentanyl in Edmonton from January through September this year, 63 fatally overdosed on opioids other than fentanyl.



“What it really says is you need to approach the problem of overdoses as comprehensively as possible,” said Elaine Hyshka, assistant professor with the University of Alberta’s school of public health. “Focusing just on one substance or another substance, or whatever tends to be in the news cycle at the time, is not a comprehensive approach.”



Fentanyl still tops the provincewide death toll at 193, while deaths from other opioids have hit 143 so far this year.



Hyshka said the new collecting of comprehensive overdose stats, as well as the recent announcement of funding for supervised consumption sites, are steps in the right direction for addressing drug misuse in Alberta.



Dr. Hakique Virani, a public health doctor and director of Metro City Medical Clinic, said the numbers show prescription opioids are a huge problem, particularly among users in the inner city.



“We had suspected that they were also using other prescription opioids. So this confirms that this is indeed the case,” he said. “We continue to have a serious problem with prescription opioids in addition to illicits.”

