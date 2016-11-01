Permanent closure at Henday has City of Edmonton pushing back

Safety concerns are so strong at the Anthony Henday-127 Street exit that the Alberta government is closing it later this month, with no plans to fix it.

That has some on city council pushing back.

On Tuesday, Coun. Bryan Anderson said constituents are extremely concerned with the closure, noting it could delay their commute as thousands drive the Henday daily.

He requested city administration and the province discuss keeping the exit open until the 135 Street interchange is constructed.

The 127 Street exit is slated to close on Nov. 12.

But Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason said the province and the city have long-agreed to close the exit after the 41st Avenue and Highway 2 interchange was completed.

“They shouldn’t be surprised,” Mason said. “It was always planned and agreed to by the city.”

Mason said the exit is too short for vehicles to accelerate up to 100 km/h, which causes unsafe conditions.

Anderson also noted those safety concerns, saying drivers swerve to avoid potholes.

Mason acknowledged some drivers might be upset they can no longer use the exit.

However, he said interchanges at Rabbit Hill Road and Anthony Henday Drive, 111 Street and the Henday, and Ellerslie Road and Highway 2 are available to drivers.

But Anderson is worried those routes will “exacerbate” congestion.

Mayor Don Iveson added the city doesn’t currently have $130 million kicking around to build the 135 Street interchange.

He said the city always understood the province would replace the exit with an interchange once the government closed it.