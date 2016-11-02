Alberta Teachers’ Association guide encourages safer environment for sexual and gender minorities

The Alberta Teachers’ Association is hoping to give teachers a better grasp of the terminology and issues affecting sexual and gender minorities, and at least one student says it will work.



The ATA is distributing the 152-page Prism Toolkit for Safe and Caring Discussions as an optional tool for junior high and high school teachers.



“When a teacher goes out of their way to go and do that research, and to do their best to understand their students, that will translate in class because the teacher shows a better awareness. And that in turn will make the student feel safer,” said Dylan Chevalier, a Grade 12 student who is a member of the Gay Straight Alliance at Ross Sheppard high school.



“A lot of teachers don’t really know a lot of the terms for a lot of queer people, and there’s really no place where you can go and get that.”



The toolkit explains the meaning of terms like gender fluid, intersex and heterosexism.



It also suggests practising allyship by breaking “linguistic binary.” For example, a teacher could refer to a to mixed-gender group as folks, friends, students, class, people or comrades – rather than boys and girls.



The ATA made a similar document for elementary teachers four years ago. The current one was developed in response to “significant demand” from teachers for resources that suited older students, according to spokesperson Jonathan Teghtmeyer.



“There are sexual and gender minority students present in every school and quite possibly every classroom,” Teghtmeyer said. “So teachers realize that these students are there and that they need to feel supported.”



The document also cites studies showing LGBTQ students are at higher risk of suicide and many feel unsafe at school.



Teghtmeyer noted that the lesson plans, including First Nations Perspectives on Gender, are “completely optional.”



But not everybody welcomes the progressive teachings.



Theresa Ng, a former teacher who runs a blog called Informed Albertans that primarily criticizes LGBTQ-friendly school initiatives, said the document shows a “a profound disrespect for the many students and teachers in the province who do see a value in the binary understanding of gender.”