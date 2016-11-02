City looking to improve pedestrian access to sidewalks to meet shift in commuter culture

The city is working to make it easier for pedestrians to get around construction, but people also need to be patient when crews or equipment block access to a sidewalk or bike route, according to one city Traffic Control supervisor.

Earlier this week, City of Edmonton Traffic Control Supervisor Brad Vanderhoek said he was “disappointed” when Mayor Don Iveson asked administration to investigate ways to stop construction blocking sidewalks so often.

Vanderhoek said the city spends a lot of time working to meet the needs of pedestrians. He adds that sidewalk obstructions can be “a matter of perspective," and adds that walking or cycling a bit farther to get around a detour isn't the end of the world.

But Darryl Mullen, acting director of traffic operations, was quick to add the city is taking steps to meet the needs of pedestrians.

He said it was the first time there has been a formal inquiry into sidewalk obstructions by a city council member, adding there’s a cultural shift towards driving less currently underway in Edmonton.

“We’re reviewing polices and practices,” he said. “We’re trying to improve on it.”

The city issued 8,600 On-Street Construction and Maintenance (OSCAM) permits so far this year, which are required for all work that involves the excavation of roadways, boulevards or sidewalks.

That's a 32 per cent increase from 6,500 permits last year, which means more drivers and pedestrians getting shifted onto other routes.

More construction is also causing problems for people on bikes, according to Chris Chan, president of the Edmonton Bicycle Commuter’s Society, who said re-routing has forced some cyclists onto major roads.

“It’s not safe,” Chan said earlier this week. “Riding on a major roadway with busy traffic can be challenging.”

Iveson has said part of the problem is that many large city signs have collapsible bases that blow on to sidewalks, adding the city could signage that’s better.

But innovative signs may come at a high cost, Vanderhoek added.