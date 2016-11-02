MacEwan's international student recruitment gets an upgrade

Staff at MacEwan University say a new virtual reality tour of their residences is going to change the game as they work to recruit students from around the world.



“To be able to send this to recruiters, who go to China or India or Australia, they’re able to show prospective students exactly where they’d be living and see what it looks like, and essentially, feel what it feels like—that’s what’s going to change things," said Angelique Rodrigues, with campus services at MacEwan.



The virtual tour is the brainchild of two students who were working for campus services over the summer. A photographer from local company 3D Scan Experts spent a day walking through the building and digitally stitching the images together.



Now, anyone with a smart phone can now have a virtual wander through the building, including common areas and a selection of dorm rooms.



“We were blown away with how real it looks—and it’s a full 360, you can look up and down and side to side,” said Rodrigues.



The school is shipping special goggles to view the tour to its recruiters around the world, Rodrigues said. She adds that for a campus with a global focus, it’s the sort of tool that gives them an edge.



“I think this will change the game a little bit,” she said.



Rodrigues said she believes they’re the first university in Canada to try this out.