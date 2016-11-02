Memo shows poor communication between council and admin over Henday exit closure

Even though city administration long-ago knew the province planned to close the 127 Street exit on the Henday later this year, they only decided to tell council about it five days ago.

On Wednesday, Metro obtained an Oct. 6 city memo that showed administration was aware the government was working to close the 127 Street exit to the Henday later this year.

But according to Coun. Bryan Anderson, he was only made aware of the closure five days ago.

Even Mayor Don Iveson said he was only made aware of the closure on Tuesday.

Anderson said the closure raises a lot of concerns.

“I don’t think the province has given any thought to the relocation of traffic,” he said. “They are not prepared to say, ‘We realize this closure is going to have a negative effect on congestion at other roads.’”

Still, the memo noted the city and the province agreed the connection would be closed after The 41 Avenue SE and Highway 2 interchange became operational, which occurred in the fall of 2015.