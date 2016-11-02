Any student can climb Mountains 101

The University of Alberta’s new Massive Open Online Course, or MOOC, promises to take students to new heights, as it's about all things mountains. “When people go to the mountains they want to know, 'What is the name of that mountain? Who climbed it? What’s that bird? Why is that rock black?'” said David Hik, a professor in the faculty of science who helped put the course together. “It’s interdisciplinary just by being in those places, so that’s how we teach.”

The creators of the new course said they are hoping it follows in the footsteps of the massively popular Dino 101 MOOC. That course, created by famed palaeontologist Dr. Phillip Currie, has been completed by almost 100,000 people around the world.



Kerry Mummery, dean of the Faculty of Physical Education and Recreation, said the course could put the U of A on the map for mountain studies.



“The thing about MOOCs is they’re massive and they’re open, and they’re free. That’s something that’s fundamentally different about universities expanding their reach.”



Mummery said that those taking the course online may not get the credit, but they’ll get all the same knowledge. He hopes to see 100,000 people in the course in the first year to year and a half.



“As the University of Alberta, we do need stand out for something internationally, and I think the mountains can be it.”



Registration for Mountain 101, a 12-lesson online course that starts in January, opened Tuesday.



Each lesson is an hour long, with interactive videos, course notes and recommended readings. They’ll each finish up with a short quiz.



Hik said a quarter of the Earth’s land is covered in mountains.



“I think people see mountains as majestic places, as scary places, as places they need to get through or to."