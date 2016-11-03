Alberta's economy slowly stabilizing

Oil prices are stabilizing but the job market will get worse before it gets better, according to ATB Financial’s chief economist.

“In terms of the oil prices, yes we think the worst is behind us. But when we look at Alberta’s macro economy, including the job market, we don’t think we have quite seen the worst of it yet,” Todd Hirsch said Wednesday.

Oil prices dipped to $27 a barrel in February but have stabilized in the $40-50 range and will likely stay there for the foreseeable future, according to Hirsch.

Unemployment is at eight per cent and could hit nine per cent by early 2017, he said. Unemployment rates tend to spike quickly in recessions and take years to return to normal.

“We see it cresting, probably reaching its high point in the first half of 2017 and then gradually coming down afterwards,” Hirsch said.

“The macro indicators are suggesting this is a severe recession but not the worst we’ve ever seen.”

The upside, he said, is Alberta will likely emerge with a more diverse economy, as businesses outside of the oil and gas industry are finding new opportunities.

“In 2016 and into 2017 for Alberta, a lot of those businesses are going to find very attractive labour available. They’re going to find very attractive industrial park spaces and office space,” Hirsch said.

ATB’s most recent economic outlook shows more people are moving out of Alberta than into the province for the third straight quarter, a trend Hirsch expects to accelerate before it reverses.

The numbers are small, however – 6,000 have left in the last three quarters, after an inflow of 140,000 people in the previous 20 months.

On the other hand, tourism in Alberta has increased, particularly among American and Chinese tourists taking advantage of Canada’s weak dollar as well as cash-strapped Albertans resorting to staycations.

***

Numbers

2.6%: The forecasted contraction of Alberta's economy in 2016.

2.1%: The forecasted growth of Alberta's economy in 2017.

8%: Alberta's current unemployment rate